Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) EVP Pierre Riel Sells 2,000 Shares

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.71, for a total transaction of $1,793,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,155,409.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $894.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $540.23 and a 1-year high of $923.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $884.56 and its 200-day moving average is $829.12.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $876.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $886.74.
View Our Latest Analysis on COST
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Costco Wholesale
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- What is a Special Dividend?
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.