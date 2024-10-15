Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.75 and last traded at $30.64, with a volume of 52857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.59, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.18 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 261.22%.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $168,695.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,440.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,896,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,541,000 after purchasing an additional 216,657 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 25,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

