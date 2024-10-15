Critical Comparison: Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) & Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT)

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of Onity Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Onity Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Onity Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Onity Group and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onity Group 0.16% 15.54% 0.52% Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 50.23% 12.70% 5.92%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onity Group 0 0 1 1 3.50 Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 0 3 3 0 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Onity Group and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Onity Group currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.53%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.70%. Given Onity Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Onity Group is more favorable than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Onity Group and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onity Group $1.10 billion 0.21 -$63.70 million $0.53 56.19 Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending $99.54 million 9.68 $75.94 million N/A N/A

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Onity Group.

Summary

Onity Group beats Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onity Group

(Get Free Report)

Onity Group Inc., a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans. It also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. It serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. The company was formerly known as Ocwen Financial Corporation and changed its name to Onity Group Inc. in June 2024. Onity Group Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Onity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.