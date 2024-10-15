CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC) Short Interest Down 18.6% in September

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the September 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock traded down 0.01 on Tuesday, hitting 21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,583. CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF has a 52-week low of 21.10 and a 52-week high of 21.98. The stock has a market cap of $68.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 21.72 and its 200 day moving average price is 21.63.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3441 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF’s previous None dividend of $0.22.

About CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

The CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in pre-merger Special Purpose Acquisitions Companies. SPC was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is issued by CrossingBridge Funds.

