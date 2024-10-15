Crown LNG (CGBS) versus The Competition Critical Analysis

Crown LNG (NASDAQ:CGBS – Get Free Report) is one of 665 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Crown LNG to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.9% of Crown LNG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 81.0% of Crown LNG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crown LNG and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crown LNG N/A -$6.19 million -0.33 Crown LNG Competitors $995.69 million $80.90 million 72.67

Risk and Volatility

Crown LNG’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Crown LNG. Crown LNG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Crown LNG has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown LNG’s competitors have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Crown LNG and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown LNG 0 0 0 0 N/A Crown LNG Competitors 128 728 960 19 2.47

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 56.26%. Given Crown LNG’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crown LNG has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Crown LNG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown LNG N/A N/A -34.39% Crown LNG Competitors -17.70% -42.87% -0.63%

Summary

Crown LNG competitors beat Crown LNG on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Crown LNG Company Profile

Crown LNG Holdings Limited develops and delivers tailored offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction and regasification terminal infrastructure solutions for harsh weather locations. The company is based in St Helier, Jersey.

