Crown (NYSE:CCK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Shares of Crown stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.11. 966,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,950. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. Crown has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $96.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crown will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $643,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,323,381.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $643,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,323,381.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $96,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,734.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,506 shares of company stock worth $3,392,349. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Crown by 3.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Crown by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $766,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 400.9% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Crown by 57.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

