crvUSD (CRVUSD) Price Down 0.1% This Week

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. One crvUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. crvUSD has a total market cap of $61.75 million and approximately $8.53 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, crvUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get crvUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.90 or 0.00251916 BTC.

crvUSD Token Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 61,878,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,878,843 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. crvUSD’s official website is crvusd.curve.fi.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 61,797,214.40521211. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99811322 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $8,475,422.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for crvUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for crvUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.