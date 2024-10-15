Crypterium Hits Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 66.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, Crypterium has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Crypterium has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $2.15 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypterium alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000068 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00251447 BTC.

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium was first traded on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,658,157 tokens. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.