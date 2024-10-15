Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Short Interest Up 37.6% in September

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 286,200 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the September 15th total of 208,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $347.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.65 and a 200 day moving average of $285.82. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $194.46 and a 52 week high of $349.95. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

CW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 30,079.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 301,394 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $41,383,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 352,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,299,000 after acquiring an additional 103,780 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 79.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 196,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 86,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 70.9% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 202,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,767,000 after purchasing an additional 83,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

