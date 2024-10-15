CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 30.0% during the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 40,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.26.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average of $60.81. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.