CX Institutional Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,392,000 after purchasing an additional 509,007 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,574.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 393,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,655,000 after buying an additional 370,094 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 363,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,221,000 after acquiring an additional 194,290 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,418.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 86,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $10,044,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $142.60 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $142.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.66 and a 200 day moving average of $132.65.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

