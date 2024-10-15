CX Institutional Purchases 17,852 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,852 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $11,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $384.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.79.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $351.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $99.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $349.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.56.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.