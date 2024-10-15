Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Dalata Hotel Group Price Performance
DAL traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 360 ($4.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,067. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £785.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,090.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 351.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 355.40. Dalata Hotel Group has a twelve month low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 436 ($5.69).
About Dalata Hotel Group
