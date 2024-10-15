Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

DAL traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 360 ($4.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,067. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £785.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,090.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 351.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 355.40. Dalata Hotel Group has a twelve month low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 436 ($5.69).

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.

