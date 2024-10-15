Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 294.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $271,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 5.5% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Danaher by 52.5% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Danaher by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.2% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.12.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $271.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.43. The company has a market cap of $201.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $8,229,254.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $8,229,254.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

