Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.59 and last traded at $35.60, with a volume of 40576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.27.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 18.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,849,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

