Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Update

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the September 15th total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Decibel Cannabis Trading Down 13.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBCCF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 168,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,970. Decibel Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

