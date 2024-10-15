Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Update

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the September 15th total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Decibel Cannabis Trading Down 13.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DBCCF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 168,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,970. Decibel Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.
Decibel Cannabis Company Profile
