Decred 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.27 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $208.32 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $12.72 or 0.00019027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00067170 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00006781 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 196.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000021 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,732.37 or 0.39999576 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,382,259 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.