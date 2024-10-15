Decred (DCR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.09 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $12.83 or 0.00019486 BTC on popular exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $210.12 million and $1.09 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00068015 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006823 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 748.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000021 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,278.81 or 0.39922192 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,381,726 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.