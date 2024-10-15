DeepBrain Chain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $149,907.75 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $12.00 million and $149,907.75 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepBrain Chain alerts:

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,428,952,299 tokens. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

