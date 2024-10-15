Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Short Interest Update

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the September 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Delcath Systems Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DCTH traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,194. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 312.48% and a negative net margin of 474.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

DCTH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

