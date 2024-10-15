dForce USD Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.56 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.56 million and approximately $2,387.19 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99713963 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $7,527.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

