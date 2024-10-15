DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 139.60 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 139 ($1.82), with a volume of 95663 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.40 ($1.78).

DFS Furniture Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of £325.45 million, a PE ratio of -6,950.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 123.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 116.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bruce Marsh bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £37,200 ($48,576.65). 11.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DFS Furniture

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.

