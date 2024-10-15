Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.21. 2,635,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,904. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.17.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Argus downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.89.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

