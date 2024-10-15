Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,094,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,976 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC owned 1.31% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $130,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 93,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 45,949 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 44,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

DFUS traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $63.10. 78,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,249. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average of $58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $63.45.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

