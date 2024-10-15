Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading Down 11.1% – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.26 and last traded at $36.30. Approximately 47,481,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 74,888,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.82.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $13,683,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

