DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Lifted to “Hold” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNBBY opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. DNB Bank ASA has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $21.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

