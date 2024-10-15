DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Rating Increased to Hold at Citigroup

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Down 0.2 %

DNBBY stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. DNB Bank ASA has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $21.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

