DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Rating Increased to Hold at Citigroup

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
DNB Bank ASA Stock Down 0.2 %
DNBBY stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. DNB Bank ASA has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $21.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.
DNB Bank ASA Company Profile
