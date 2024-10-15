DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Hold”

Citigroup upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Performance

Shares of DNBBY opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86. DNB Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

