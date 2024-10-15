Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$139.18.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOL. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$140.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dollarama from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TD Securities raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$136.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$128.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$144.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24. Dollarama has a one year low of C$89.93 and a one year high of C$144.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$134.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 156.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Dollarama will post 5.296851 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.59%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 5,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.18, for a total transaction of C$698,490.04. In related news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 5,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.18, for a total transaction of C$698,490.04. Also, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total value of C$76,039.10. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,979. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

