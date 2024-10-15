Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$143.00 to C$147.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dollarama traded as high as C$144.79 and last traded at C$144.74, with a volume of 125107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$144.03.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$128.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cfra upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$136.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$139.55.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total transaction of C$76,039.10. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total transaction of C$76,039.10. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.73, for a total value of C$275,450.00. Insiders have sold a total of 7,697 shares of company stock worth $1,049,979 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$134.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 156.46% and a net margin of 17.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollarama Inc. will post 5.296851 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.59%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

