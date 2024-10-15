Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stake Increased by SWS Partners

SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $43,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.55.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $429.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,969. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.13 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $421.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.83.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

