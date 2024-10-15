DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Price Performance
Shares of DSL opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $13.24.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
