Dover Advisors LLC Buys 307 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Dover Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $119,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,686,000 after acquiring an additional 462,891 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 141,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $958,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,947 shares of company stock worth $4,098,736. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,232. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.09. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $227.64 and a one year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

