Dover Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Dover Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,973 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 274.9% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.79.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Trading Down 4.4 %

Halliburton stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,343,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,889,046. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average of $33.96. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

