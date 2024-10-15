Dover Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dover Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.2% of Dover Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Dbs Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NEE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,808,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,836,691. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.03. The stock has a market cap of $170.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.