Dover Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Dover Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWY. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $222.04. The company had a trading volume of 307,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,255. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $148.45 and a 1-year high of $226.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.18.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

