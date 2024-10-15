Dover Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dover Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,200,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $323.23. 2,084,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,915. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $324.52.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on APD shares. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

