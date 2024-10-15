Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.69. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$5.39 and a 12-month high of C$7.65.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

