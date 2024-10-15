dYdX (DYDX) Price Up 15.4% Over Last 7 Days

dYdX (DYDX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dYdX has a market cap of $223.09 million and approximately $33.63 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, dYdX has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000068 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.68 or 0.00250442 BTC.
dYdX Token Profile
dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 399,512,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,049,956 tokens. The official website for dYdX is dydx.trade/?utm_source=cmc&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=cmc-feed. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official message board is dydx.forum. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
dYdX Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.
