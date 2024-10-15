Dylan C. Smith Sells 13,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $422,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,474,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,951,032.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BOX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.72. 1,061,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,847. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BOX had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of BOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in BOX by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in BOX by 2.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

