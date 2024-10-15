Dylan C. Smith Sells 13,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $422,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,474,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,951,032.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
BOX Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of BOX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.72. 1,061,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,847. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BOX had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in BOX by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in BOX by 2.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.
