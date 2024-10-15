Dynex Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th.

Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 152.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.1%.

Dynex Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DX stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.39. 1,379,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $795.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.33. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynex Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

