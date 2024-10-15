Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Short Interest Up 10.9% in September

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the September 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 53,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $567,000.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

ETJ stock opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $9.60.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.