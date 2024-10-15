eCash One Day Volume Tops $66.18 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last week, eCash has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $732.04 million and $66.18 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,600.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $353.06 or 0.00530116 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00029533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00072597 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,770,879,673,090 coins and its circulating supply is 19,770,826,548,090 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

