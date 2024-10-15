ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO) Short Interest Down 14.3% in September

ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ECC Capital Trading Down 5.9 %
Shares of ECC Capital stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,709. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. ECC Capital has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08.
ECC Capital Company Profile
