ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO) Short Interest Down 14.3% in September

ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ECC Capital Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of ECC Capital stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,709. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. ECC Capital has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

Get ECC Capital alerts:

ECC Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ECC Capital Corporation, a real estate investment trust (REIT), invests in residential mortgage loans in the United States. It owns and manages interests in securitization trusts, which issues securities collateralized by residential real estate mortgages. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Receive News & Ratings for ECC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.