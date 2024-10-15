Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 46854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Ecopetrol Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 13.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecopetrol

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EC. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 14,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 2.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 258.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 58.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at $27,000.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

