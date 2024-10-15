Edge Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,287,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,321,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $13,360,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.43. 5,151,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,151,763. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $182.22. The firm has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.46.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

