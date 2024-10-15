Edge Wealth Management LLC Purchases 82,840 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,840 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for 2.2% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,150,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,352,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,688 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,875,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,333,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Schlumberger by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,712,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606,191 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Schlumberger by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,686,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Schlumberger by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,615.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.19.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.95. 10,226,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,034,646. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average of $46.29. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.95%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

