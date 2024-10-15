Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Baird R W cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.77.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.03. 2,677,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,573,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.79. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,530.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,530.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $751,688. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.