Electroneum Reaches Market Cap of $38.59 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $38.59 million and $710,731.03 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000613 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

