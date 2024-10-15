Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Sold by Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

ESRT stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,890. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $189.54 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

